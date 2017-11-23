Police investigate shot fired incident during Thanksgiving gathering in Pooler

Police are investigating a shots fired incident at a home in the Copper Village Subdivision in Pooler Thursday night.

Officers say a call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday night for shots fired at a home in the 400 block of Copper Creek Circle. At the time of the incident, there was a large amount of people gathered inside the home celebrating Thanksgiving.

Officers believe this began as a family dispute.

Police say one shot was fired, but no one was hit and there were no injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

