Police investigating shooting in Copper Village neighborhood near Pooler Parkway

Police say a call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday night for shots fired at 444 Copper Creek Circle.

There were a large amount of people gathered in the home celebrating Thanksgiving.

Officers believe this began as a family dispute.

Police say one shot was fired outside. No one was shot and there are no injuries.

No bullet shell casing has been found by police.

One person was arrested at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.