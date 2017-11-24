Suspect arrested, charged in Nov. 7 shooting of juvenile on Church Street

Metro police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy earlier this month.

Investigators say 19-year-old Alfonzo Alexander is now behind bars charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happening on Church Street on Nov. 7. Police say gunshots were exchanged between two cars, hitting the young boy while he was running away holding a 3-year-old.

