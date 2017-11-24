10 years later, family continues search for missing Long County woman

The Thanksgiving holiday is a time when many of us gather with family and loved ones. But for one local family, it’s also a reminder of a loved one who is no longer with them - and they still have no idea what happened to her.

After ten years, the family of Gail Deloach Moody is still hoping that someone has information that can finally close the haunting disappearance case of their loved one.

“It was almost like she disappeared. She just poof - just like she went out. Just poof,” says Gail’s mother, Melanie Clark.

Next week marks ten years since then 42-year-old Gail Deloach Moody seemingly vanished from her Long County home. Despite the signs, the vigils, and the searches - there is still no trace of what happened to her.

“I think somebody kidnapped her. I really do. There was no trace. There was no trace in the trailer. They didn’t find anything around in the yard...nothing,” says Clark.

Investigators once said they thought Moody’s disappearance might be connected to the murder of military wife, Lori Arrowood, that happened three years later.

Kenneth Lumpkin, the man serving a life sentence for Arrowood’s murder, was also friends and neighbors with Moody. However, nothing ever came of it. And ten years after her disappearance, Moody’s family is still left to wonder.

“That’s what is so hard. What happened to her. I just hope whatever happened, if somebody captured her and took off or something like that, they didn’t treat her too bad. But we just don’t know. Don’t know a thing. That’s what makes it so hard,” says Gail’s 97-year-old grandmother, Wilma Ray.

Even though she has now been declared legally dead, Moody’s family is still not giving up hope that she might still be alive, or at the very least, they might find out what happened to her.

“Any little thing. Any information you have, it might be something big,” her mother says.

Moody’s family says ending the “not knowing” would finally give them some closure to this mysterious and haunting case.

If you have any information about what might have happened to Gail Deloach Moody, you are asked to contact the Long County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI.

