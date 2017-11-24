Metro investigating shooting near S. Carolan, Richards St. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro investigating shooting near S. Carolan, Richards St.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday afternoon. 

Police say it happened near S. Carolan Street and Richards. Injuries are non-life threatening. 

