Burton Fire responds to 9 wrecks in a week

The Burton Fire District has responded to nine wrecks since Nov. 17.

Firefighters responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Seabrook Center Road around 3 p.m. Friday. Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle wreck where the vehicles collided and ran off the road. No injuries were reported and traffic on Trask Parkway was delayed for about 30 minutes while emergency crews assisted the victims.

Monday, just before 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a wreck on Trask Parkway by John Johnson Quality Homes. It was a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a moped. The driver of the moped, who was wearing a helmet and reflective clothing, appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

While crews were helping the moped driver, a second wreck took place at the same location when a vehicle struck a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office car that was assisting at the first wreck. The female driver of the passenger vehicle appeared to have serious injuries but insisted that a family member take her to the hospital. There was no deputy in the BCSO car the time of the collision. Trask Parkway was delayed for about two hours while emergency crews helped those who were injured and removed roadway hazards from both collisions.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 315 accidents in 2017. In 2016, they responded to less than 300.

