Broughton Street tree lighting underway in downtown Savannah

The Christmas spirit is in full swing on Broughton Street in Downtown Savannah.

The lighting of the tree is set to kick off Friday night at the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. Downtown is packed with spectators and kids are already lined up to see Santa.

"So. this is our first time coming to see the tree lighting. He was always too young to really experience it so just to see him dancing to the music is just amazing," said Priscilla Wahlberg. "I'm originally from New York so I'm used to seeing Rockafeller Center, so this is kind of like bringing me back to home."

There will be great music and dancing to put everyone in the holiday mood. Not only is the Savannah community gathered together, but with the Thanksgiving holiday just wrapping up, family and friends are in the Hostess City from all over the country.

"It's our last night here, we're heading back to Illinois tomorrow," said Dave Kastl, visiting from Illinois.

For many here, seeing Santa happens once a year and they have to do it in style.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach says this year's crowd doubled last year's.

