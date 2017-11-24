BCSO looking for missing, endangered Port Royal 19-year-old

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was last seen by his family on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. when he left his home in Port Royal.

Investigators say Chaz Blanding was wearing a gray hoodie with black writing on the front, blue jeans, and light blue Nike's. He is 19-years-old, 5'7' tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you have any information about Chaz Blanding, please contact Investigator Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.