Man walking 2,500 miles for Parkinson's Disease

When you commit to an eye-catching stunt to raise money for medical research, it's important that you set your goals as realistically as possible.

That is not how Bill Bucklew sees things. Recently diagnosed with Parkinson's, this former triathlete has now lost the ability to even run, yet he is still planning on putting a cross country world record into the history books - and a million dollars in the Parkinson's research account.

There is nothing special about this guy. Bill Bucklew will be the first to tell you that. He was one of 50,000 diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease back in 2012. He's one of a million with the disease in the U.S. today. In fact, there are few people left in the country who don't have some connection to the world's most misunderstood disease. To help build more understanding, Bucklew has literally given his living body to Parkinson's research. Five years so far of poking, prodding, spinal taps, CAT, and DAT scans that make the life he has left much less comfortable.

Now, he is taking the next seven weeks and walking shore to shore. He's going from Tybee Island, Georgia to San Diego, California. That's 2,500 miles.

"There's no precedent. We don't know what's going to happen. I'm not super talented either so, we'll see," Bucklew said.

He's not as super coordinated either. Not like he was when his was climbing mountains and completing triathlons. Parkinson's has already taken a little movement from one foot, but he's still thinking about the disease.

"The only thing that's really believed to slow the progression is exercise," Bucklew said.

And he'll get it. This trek has been done before by athletes not fighting some disease. The record is 61 days. Bucklew will attempt to do it in just 50…well, he has to.

"I've got to be back to work the second week of January so I'm doing two marathons a day distance-wise back to back every day. So, it's going to be really tough," he said.

Bucklew wants a cure…not so much for him, but for the 50,000 who are finding out they have it this year, next year, and beyond.

"What I'm trying to do is talk to everybody that I can that has Parkinson's across the U.S. and highlight the diversity of impact it has," he said.

Truth is, you don't really get diagnosed with Parkinson's. You're just told your deteriorating central nervous system makes the probability high. If Bucklew even gets close to completing this trek, the probability is high he'll collect millions for the caus - and just as impactful, collect the attention of millions to a disease that is affecting more and more of us every year.

