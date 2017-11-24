End Zone: Scores for Nov. 24 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
End Zone Scores for November 24:

Hapeville Charter 31, Benedictine 17

Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Jenkins 14

Rabun Co. 56, Screven Co. 14

Calhoun 31, Liberty Co. 7

Glynn Academy 31, Harrison 7

Coffee 28, Alpharetta 14

Athens Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 14

Eagle's Landing Christian 55, Calvary Day 0

ECI 49, Charlton Co. 25

