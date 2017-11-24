End Zone: Scores for Nov. 24

End Zone Scores for November 24:
Hapeville Charter 31, Benedictine 17
Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Jenkins 14
Rabun Co. 56, Screven Co. 14
Calhoun 31, Liberty Co. 7
Glynn Academy 31, Harrison 7
Coffee 28, Alpharetta 14
Athens Academy 38, Savannah Country Day 14
Eagle's Landing Christian 55, Calvary Day 0
ECI 49, Charlton Co. 25
