Savannah Mall evacuated after Christmas tree fire

Firefighters evacuated the Savannah Mall on Black Friday after a Christmas tree caught fire.

Savannah Fire officials said a light fixture caught fire and ignited the plastic globe around it. The hot, melted plastic from the globe then dripped down onto the Christmas tree in the mall's center court, setting the tree on fire and triggering smoke alarms.

Mall employees extinguished all the visible flames before Savannah Fire arrived.

Firefighters arrived just before 5:30 p.m. - only three minutes after the original call - and evacuated the mall. They ensured the tree stopped smoldering, cleared smoke from the building and turned the building back over to mall officials to prepare to reopen.

