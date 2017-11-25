Chilly Saturday morning gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

A cold front will shift through the area late tonight followed by mainly dry high pressure into the middle of next week. Another cold front will likely move through late Thursday night or Friday with cool and dry high pressure through the end of the week.

Saturday will see scattered frost during the early morning. Sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. West winds will range between 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows around 40 with north winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Stay up to date with all First Alert Weather News and download the WTOC First Alert Weather app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.