I-16 chase ends with crash in Claxton

A car traveling over 100 mph prompted a chase in Candler County on Friday evening.

A Candler County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after he noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 16 near the 101 mile marker. The driver failed to stop when the deputy activated his lights & sirens.

The chase continued into Bulloch County, where multiple agencies engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle. Troopers, Deputies, and Officers followed the vehicle into Claxton, where it crashed in the woods off of W. James and Gregory Streets.

Law enforcement officials discovered that the car was reported stolen from Statesboro.

19-year-old Chandler Montell Grant of Statesboro was arrested. He has been charged with Speeding, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign (two counts), Reckless Driving, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

The Georgia State Patrol, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, Evans County Sheriff's Office, Metter Police Department, and Claxton Police Department all assisted in the chase.

