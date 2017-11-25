Reidsville celebrates 35th annual Christmas parade

Residents of Reidsville in Tattnall County enjoyed their kickoff to the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

The parade went through downtown Reidsville as onlookers waved and tried to catch some Christmas candy. Everyone from city leaders to local groups and charities took part. The grand finale saw Santa Claus making his appearance while riding on top of a fire truck. Organizers say it's a fun event that families look forward to every year.

"Well, it's all about the children, you know," said Eddie Anderson, chairman of the parade. "That's all we do it for in Reidsville is [because] we want the children to have something to come see and come do and it's just about the children and helping the community."

After the parade, there was an arts and crafts festival for everyone to enjoy. This is the 35th year the Christmas parade and festival has been held in Reidsville.

