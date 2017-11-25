Small Business Saturday brings local businesses together

Small Business Saturday came hot on the heels of Black Friday.

Small businesses all around Chatham County and beyond welcomed shoppers to their own special events to celebrate shopping local. Several small businesses gathered together at Coastal Empire beer on Bull Street. The small business event is meant to highlight the local items and services that can't be purchased anywhere else.

"We're a small business and we want to support small businesses," said Michael Scott of Coastal Empire Beer. "We want to make sure that, you know, this is a team effort for all of us, for any of us we all need a little bit of help. And, if we can be that help to help promote somebody and they can come in here and show off their brand and that helps them out a little bit, especially around this time of year Thanksgiving it's what it's all about."

There were 11 different small business gatherings all around the city happening today. This is the 2nd year for the small business Savannah event.

"With Savannah, businesses support each other and the more you do to help others to support their business, it all comes back to you two-fold in what they do to support you and help you grow your business," said Regan Drake, President of the Small Business Chamber of Savannah.

