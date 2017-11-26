Metro Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after an injured man arrives at a hospital in a personal vehicle.

According to police, officers arrived at the hospital around 11:20 p.m. Saturday and discovered the 33-year-old shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police the shooting happened on Interstate 16 near Interstate 95.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but investigators do not think it is random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

