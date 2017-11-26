Metro Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

A cold front will shift through the area on Sunday morning, followed by dry high pressure into the middle of the week. Sunday will be a beautifully crisp morning with highs reaching the upper 60sMore >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after an injured man arrives at a hospital in a personal vehicle.More >>
Small businesses all around Chatham County and beyond welcomed shoppers to their own special events to celebrate shopping local.More >>
Residents of Reidsville in Tattnall County enjoyed their kickoff to the holiday season with their annual Christmas parade on Saturday.More >>
A Candler County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop after he noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 16 near the 101 mile marker. The driver failed to stop when the deputy activated his lights & sirens.More >>
