Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble Tees Off in Savannah

Yemassee Police are on the scene of a car that has flipped over on I-95. Officials are saying it is the result of holiday traffic on the interstate.More >>
Yemassee Police are on the scene of a car that has flipped over on I-95. Officials are saying it is the result of holiday traffic on the interstate.More >>
The Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble hosted several teams looking to take home the big prize, but one of the coordinators says their goal is to promote a good time.More >>
The Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble hosted several teams looking to take home the big prize, but one of the coordinators says their goal is to promote a good time.More >>
A cold front will shift through the area on Sunday morning, followed by dry high pressure into the middle of the week. Sunday will be a beautifully crisp morning with highs reaching the upper 60sMore >>
A cold front will shift through the area on Sunday morning, followed by dry high pressure into the middle of the week. Sunday will be a beautifully crisp morning with highs reaching the upper 60sMore >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after an injured man arrives at a hospital in a personal vehicle.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after an injured man arrives at a hospital in a personal vehicle.More >>
Small businesses all around Chatham County and beyond welcomed shoppers to their own special events to celebrate shopping local.More >>
Small businesses all around Chatham County and beyond welcomed shoppers to their own special events to celebrate shopping local.More >>