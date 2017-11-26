Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble Tees Off in Savannah

The Westin at Savannah Harbor kicked off another annual event in their holiday lineup. The Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble hosted several teams looking to take home the big prize, but one of the coordinators, Chris Thompson, says their goal is to promote a good time.

"This tournament today is just about the comradery and just something fun for people to do," Thompson said. "There's college football on Saturdays. On Sunday, they usually don't have a lot going on, so it's something fun for that."

Teams paid an entrance fee to play the course. Teams were made up of two adults or one adult and one junior, anyone under the age of 16. Thompson says all of the money raised goes back to the club to support the several golf events they put on each year.

First and second place winners took home prizes in every group. The prizes went with the theme of the tournament, so every winner took home a turkey.

The Westin is sponsoring another golf tournament, the Holiday Hickory Classic, at the start of December. Its funds will go towards supporting Savannah tourism and hospitality scholarships.

