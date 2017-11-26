Early morning cold front promises cool Sunday temps

A cold front will shift through the area this morning followed by dry high pressure into the middle of the week. Another cold front will move through late Thursday night or Friday with high pressure to follow through the end of the week.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be clear with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds from 5 to 10 mph. Monday night Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny. Highs will be around 70, with east winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be around 50.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.

