Traffic on I-95 near Yemassee at standstill after car rollover

Yemassee Police are on the scene of a car that has flipped over on I-95. Officials are saying it is the result of holiday traffic on the interstate.

Traffic heading north on I-95 and around the vicinity of Yemassee is at a complete standstill.

Two victims were transported to Hampton Regional Medical Center to receive further treatment. South Carolina Highway Patrol are also working other wrecks in the area.

Officials say that an alternative route, U.S. Highways 17 & 2, are also at a standstill as motorists attempt to avoid the wreck on I-95.

Please seek an additional route.

