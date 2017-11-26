Avoid Cyber Monday scams with this advice

While Cyber Monday seems to be more popular than Black Friday, you want to make sure you are careful while shopping online this year.

"There is a lot of stuff out there that's like 'JUST PAY HERE AND SEND IT' and then you won't ever get it," DJ Mitchell said.

Mitchel says he has been scammed before on websites so he wanted to put the word out to be careful when shopping online. Mitchell said to not shop from any website you are second guessing.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day again this year. You want to make sure you are crossing all the "t"s and dotting all the "i"s when it comes to security, especially with your money. on the line.

Some tips include:

not reusing passwords

going to websites yourself

signing up for transaction monitoring alerts

reviewing credit card and bank card statements during the shopping season

Those are just a few tips of many. People may also wonder why Cyber Monday is more popular than shopping in person. There is just more of a variety online and people say that you can be in the comfort of your own home. You also are not limited to stores that are just in your area.

Those are just to name a few.

"It's actually much more faster than just driving to stores and if you can't find something, the internet always has what you want," Oscar Barragin said.

While cyber Monday is the last big hoorah in the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping marathon, remember safety is a must.

