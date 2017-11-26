Cyber Monday Dos and Don'ts

While cyber monday seems to be a bit more popular than Black Friday, you want to make sure you are careful while shopping online this year.

"There are a lot of stuff out there that's like 'JUST PAY HERE AND SEND IT' and then you won't ever get it," Says DJ Mitchell.

He says he has been scammed before with websites so he wanted to put the word out to be careful when shopping online. Mitchell personally gave the tip to not shop from any website you are second guessing.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day again this year, you want to make sure you are crossing all the t's and dotting all the I's when it comes to security especially with your money.

Some tips include:

-not reusing passwords

-going to websites yourself

-signing up for transaction monitoring alerts

-reviewing credit card and bank card statements during the shopping season

Those are just a few tips of many. People may also wonder why Cyber Monday is more popular than shopping in person. There is just more of a variety online and people say that you can be in the comfort of your own home. You also are not limited to stores that are just in your area.

Those are just to name a few. And some may wonder why Cyber Monday is a bit more popular than shopping in person.

"It's actually much more faster than just driving to stores and if you can't find something, the internet always has what you want," says Oscar Barragin.

While cyber Monday is the last big hoorah in the post thanksgiving holiday shopping marathon, remember safety is a must.

Julio Barragin says, "You want to make sure no one steals your identity or your financial information. People work hard for their money so we have to make sure that's well protected and people feel safe while they are shopping."

His brother Oscar Barragin also wanted to give the tip to not go broke.

"Don't go overboard with the deals...don't buy way too much," he says.