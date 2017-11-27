First responder killed in traffic accident to be laid to rest this morning

Mark Hummeldorf, 33, will be laid to rest this morning after succumbing to injures from a three car accident one day before Thanksgiving.

Hummeldorf was been referred to as a family man. He leaves behind a wife, young son and unborn child.

Hummeldorf spent more than five years with Savannah Fire and Emergency, working as an Advanced Firefighter. He later transitioned to the Parris Island Fire Department as a Firefighter and Paramedic.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill. It will end with a rendition of Amazing Grace and a flag presentation to Hummeldorf's family.

