Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck at West Boundary, Gwinnett streets

A teenager is in serious but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of West Boundary Street and Gwinnett Street at about 4:25 a.m. Monday.

A car was traveling south on West Boundary Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The 16-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He is listed in serious, but stable, condition at this time.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

