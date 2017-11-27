Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck at West Boundary, Gwinnett streets

Several national shopping events have helped kick off the holiday season. One in Savannah this past weekend helped local businesses benefit from the holiday shopping frenzy.More >>
A suspect reportedly shot himself as deputies approached the vehicle during a traffic stop on Traveler’s Way in Port Wentworth.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify an individual they say stole $150 worth of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren in Bluffton.More >>
The community of Richmond Hill is hosting an open house to residents for questions regarding a company's recent application to purchase more than 5,000 acres of unincorporated land in Bryan County.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Deerwood Road on Sunday, Nov. 26.More >>
