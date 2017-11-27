Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck at West Bound - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Teenager seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck at West Boundary, Gwinnett streets

An accident shuts down an intersection on West Boundary Street. (Source: WTOC) An accident shuts down an intersection on West Boundary Street. (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A teenager is in serious but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of West Boundary Street and Gwinnett Street at about 4:25 a.m. Monday.

A car was traveling south on West Boundary Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The 16-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He is listed in serious, but stable, condition at this time.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing. 

