Driver allegedly shoots self when Chatham Co. deputy approached vehicle

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

There was a heavy police presence at the Travel Lodge on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth Monday morning.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop around 5 a.m. for failure to maintain lane on I-95. The driver pulled over in the Travel Lodge area.

Reportedly the driver pulled out a gun and shot himself as the deputy was approaching the vehicle.

