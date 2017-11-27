Driver allegedly shoots self when Chatham Co. deputy approached vehicle

There was a heavy police presence at the Travel Lodge on Highway 21 in Port Wentworth Monday morning.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop around 5 a.m. for failure to maintain lane on I-95. The driver pulled over in the Travel Lodge area.

Reportedly the driver pulled out a gun and shot himself as the deputy was approaching the vehicle.

UPDATE: A tan Buick being towed in relation to the traffic stop this morning where deputies say a driver shot himself. Scene clearing but more at 12 on @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/O4NZGcE9NC — Meredith Parker (@MeredithWTOC) November 27, 2017

