SCMPD searching for missing teenage girl

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Alicia Jackson, 15, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elliot Avenue.

Jackson stands about 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If seen or if you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

