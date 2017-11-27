Catholic Diocese of Savannah honors Gartland award recipients

The Catholic Diocese of Savannah honored its unsung heroes on Sunday.

The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist hosted the Bishop Francis Gartland awards. They were bestowed on 96 individuals from across the Diocese.

The awards recognize their unselfishness in their service to the church.

Individuals from Columbus, Macon, and Augusta in addition to Savannah were honored.

Bishop Gartland was the first Bishop of Savannah who gave his life by ministering to the victims of Savannah's Yellow Fever epidemic. The award was established by Bishop Boland in 2000.

