Consider This: Day of Giving

We survived Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday and now Cyber Monday. After giving thanks for all we have, and what we’ve acquired since it’s time to focus on those who need a little extra help this holiday season.

Tuesday is designated as our National Day of Giving and you’re bound to hear from a charity or two.

No one responds to the needs of neighbors better than the those who call the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry home.

Here at WTOC, we have firsthand experience of your generosity. A couple of weeks ago we asked for your help in filling the cupboards at the Second Harvest food bank and the response was overwhelming.

During our WTOC Day of Giving, you filled barrel and barrel until more than 6,600 pounds of food was collected.

So now, we’re asking for your help once more. Again, this year, WTOC is partnering with the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign.

Last year, thousands of toys were brought to our studios that in part, helped more than 13,000 kids have a merrier holiday season.

This year, the need is even greater as the Marines hope to brighten the lives of more than 20,000 kids.

Consider this: Please join us in support of the Toys for Tots drive. You can bring any new, unwrapped toy by the station just off Chatham Parkway or find dozens of other drop-off locations throughout our area. Your donation will bring more than just toys to kids, it will bring smiles and that’s what this time of year is all about.

