SCMPD investigating alleged sexual assault on Deerwood Road

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on the first block of Deerwood Road on Sunday, Nov. 26.

An 18-year-old female victim spoke with a male subject she did not know, who was driving a newer model, black Ford Mustang. According to police, after the brief encounter, the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- to late-20s, with a short haircut and scruffy facial hair. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 210 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage-print pants, red knit cap and white bandana.

Neighbors in the first block of Deerwood Road say they've never heard of anything like this happening here before. They say it's a very family-friendly neighborhood, and that's just an added concern.

"It's actually pretty crazy to think about. I was home all day yesterday and never saw cop cars or anything like that. But you know I grew up out here. My mother lives about two miles from here, and I've never really heard of something like this happening,” said resident, Tyler Bell.

"That is concerning. I hope that maybe some witnesses would come forward if they saw anything and that this person would be apprehended,” said resident Mark Taylor.

Another concern is there's a school right beyond the neighborhood. They say with so many children walking on this road after school, that's an added concern.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

