Two Georgia Southern students killed in crash on I-16

Two Georgia Southern University students were killed in a car crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County early Sunday morning.

Jack Harris, 20, and Garrett Harris, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 27-year-old Jared Adler, was hospitalized.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety, SCRT team is investigating the wreck.

