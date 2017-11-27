LIST: Westin and Savannah Harbor Foundation hosting several holiday celebrations

The Westin and the Savannah Harbor Foundation are hosting ample holiday celebrations this Christmas season.
See a full list of events below:
2017 HEADLINE ATTRACTIONS & EVENTS:
- Gingerbread Display & Competition - Each year thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to the Westin to delight in these culinary creations! The competition includes adult (18 & over) and student (17 & under) divisions, and is open for anyone to participate—collections end November 19th. We invite all to view this spectacular display in the main lobby, at The Club and on the second floor of the resort Thursday, November 23rd through December 31st. Free and open to the public, but nightly events will charge a small fee for charity.
- November 23rd - Thanksgiving Brunch at The Westin Savannah - Roasted turkey & lamb, juicy prime rib, cornbread stuffing, decadent desserts and so much more. Families will enjoy the season's best at the world-famous Thanksgiving Brunch inside the main dining room of Aqua Star at The Westin Savannah Harbor golf resort & spa. $75 Adults, $35 Children, reserve seats at OpenTable.com
- November 25th – WTOC Boat Parade of Lights - A Christmas parade, Savannah style! The WTOC-TV Boat Parade on Saturday, November 25th will feature over 40 boats, holiday concert, Bag Pipes, Oglethorpe’s Christmas Proclamation, snow machines, kids’ activities, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks extravaganza you won’t want to miss sponsored by Falcon Fireworks!! Saturday, November 25, 2017 - $10 admission for charity, Purchase Tickets at SavannahHarborFoundation.com
- November 26th – Turkey Bowl Golf Shamble - Join us for our Annual Turkey Bowl Shamble, Sun. Nov. 26th at 9 am. The cost is only $89 per Two Person Adult team, which is $44.50 per player. Adult/Junior Teams (16 and under) are only $59 per Two Person Team. We will award 1st and 2nd place in each flight along with on course contests. We will have Food & Beverage Specials available all day. Sign up by calling 912-201-2240 or email golf.savannah@westin.com
- December 2, 9 - Breakfast with Santa at Aqua Star - This year, guests of Aqua Star will enjoy a special treat on the first and second Saturday in December. Ol' Saint Nick will be treating us with his presence inside the main dining room of Aqua Star as the smell of pancakes and decadent waffles fill the air. Reservations at OpenTable.com
- December 10th - Fabulous Equinox Holiday Concert in Support of the Empty Stocking Fund - Join Jeremy Davis Jeremy Davis, Clay Johnson and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, The Savannah Morning News and the Savannah Harbor Foundation in support of The Empty Stocking Fund on Sunday, December 10th! 18 amazing musicians and a swingin' Holiday show Live from The Westin Savannah Grand Ballroom. $60 includes a spectacular 3-course dinner and a fabulous show! Proceeds donated to the Empty Stocking Fund. Dinner and General Admission Tickets available now at SavannahHarborFoundation.com
- December 31st – New Year’s Eve Dinner at Aqua Star – Join us at Aqua Star for a delicious New Year's Eve dinner overlooking the best views of Savanah and live music from The Sapphire Bullets! Executive Chef Anthony Burdo will delight you with a 4-course masterpiece paired with a bottle of bubbly. $129++ Adult, $30++ Children, Enjoy the Dinner our NYE AfterParty for just $179+, Reservations available at OpenTable.com.
- December 31st – New Year’s Eve Party at The Westin - It’s the biggest party in Savannah on New Year’s Eve! Join us in our Grand Ballroom for cocktails and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight to bring in the New Year with fireworks on the Savannah River. $75 p, must be 21 or over. Tickets available at https://cityspin.com/savannah/e/westinnewyears
FULL SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE – Most Tickets Available or linked at SavanahHarborFoundation.com
- Friday, December 1 – Palmetto Bronze Hand Bell Performance – Harbor Ballroom - $5 Admission Supporting Savannah Harbor Foundation, Tickets at savannahharborfoundation.com
- Saturday, December 2 – Palmetto Bronze Hand Bell Performance – Harbor Ballroom - $5 Admission Supporting Savannah Harbor Foundation, Tickets at savannahharborfoundation.com
- Saturday, December 2 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters, $5 Admission Supporting Oatland Island
- Monday, December 4 - Savannah Voice Festival Winter Wonderland Concert, $25 Admission Supporting Savannah Harbor Foundation & VOICE Festival
- Thursday, December 7 – Holiday Hickory Classic, $700 Team Supporting Tourism & Hospitality Scholarships, Details at savannahharborfoundation.com/holiday-hickory-classic.html
- Thursday, December 7 – Savannah Chamber of Commerce Holiday Oyster Roast
- Friday, December 8 – The Savannah Children’s Choir Presents! $5 admission supporting Savannah Children’s Choir, tickets at savannahharborfoundation.com
- Saturday, December 9 – Enchanted Holiday Princess Tea, $25 Admission, Proceeds Supporting Savannah Harbor Foundation
- Saturday, December 9 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters, $5 Admission Supporting Oatland Island
- Sunday, December 10 – Holiday Equinox Dinner & Concert Supporting the Empty Stocking Fund, $60 Dinner, $25 General Admission
- December 14, 15, & 16 – Holiday Key Change Cabaret – Club Pavilion, $30 General Admission Supporting Loop it Up Savannah
- Saturday, December 16 – Oatland Island Wildlife Center Animal Encounters, $5 Admission Supporting Oatland Island
- Sunday, December 17 – Italian Christmas Social Presented by the Italian Society of Savannah, $5 Admission Supporting BC Scholarships
- Friday, December 22 – Holiday Comedy show Featuring Cyrus Steele, Ben Tucker Pavilion, $25 Admission Supporting Savannah Harbor Foundation
- Sunday, December 24 – Last Day to see Santa Claus
- Monday, December 25th – Coastal Jazz Christmas Concert and Jam Session! - $25 – Tickets & details at https://coastaljazz.org/christmas-concert-jam-session/
SPONSOR EVENT: Monday, December 25 – Christmas Day Brunch - Enjoy a delectable array of brunch fair while delighting in the holiday music of the Equinox Jazz Band.
SPONSOR EVENT: Sunday, December 31 – New Years Eve Dinner in Aqua Star - Enjoy a fabulous 4-course dinner on New Year's Eve inside Aqua Star and dance to live music.
