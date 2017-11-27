Chad Lunsford promoted to Georgia Southern head coach

Georgia Southern has found their new head football coach.

According to sources, the Eagles will announce Chad Lunsford is being promoted from interim head coach to the team's new leader. Lunsford took over the program six games into the season and has led the Eagles to a 2-3 record with one game left to play.

The school held a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Monday to "discuss the future of the football program."

"When this thing all started, it was an opportunity to provide consistency. I felt like I was the right man for that. As this process has worked and went, there's no doubt in my mind, I'm the right guy now,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford has been backed by support from fans and players, especially after leading the team to back-to-back wins over South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette. Several players have tweeted "#WEWANTLUNSFORD" to show their support.

Lunsford contract is 4 yr/ $650k per with "incentives that could push his salary to the top of the Sun Belt Conference," according to AD Tom Kleinlein. — Jake Wallace (@WTOCJake) November 27, 2017

"He is a guy that can bring our team together and get our team motivated and going in the right direction, even if things aren't going exactly the right way,” said Athletic Director Tom Kleinlein.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.