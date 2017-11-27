Chad Lunsford promoted to Georgia Southern head coach

Georgia Southern has found their new head football coach.

According to sources, the Eagles will announce Chad Lunsford is being promoted from interim head coach to the team's new leader. Lunsford took over the program six games into the season and has led the Eagles to a 2-3 record with one game left to play.

The school is holding a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Monday to "discuss the future of the football program."

Lunsford has been backed by support from fans and players, especially after leading the team to back-to-back wins over South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette. Several players have tweeted "#WEWANTLUNSFORD" to show their support.

Lunsford contract is 4 yr/ $650k per with "incentives that could push his salary to the top of the Sun Belt Conference," according to AD Tom Kleinlein. — Jake Wallace (@WTOCJake) November 27, 2017

WTOC Sports will have full coverage from Statesboro throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.