Building Bridges Academy: The investigation begins

Recently, teen gang violence has unfortunately grabbed the headlines in Savannah.

Several high-profile cases have brought an underlying issue in the city to the forefront.

Jerry Chambers, Jr. is the alleged suspect in a shooting and deadly car chase in downtown Savannah during Fourth of July celebrations. Chambers was 17 at the time.

A WTOC Investigation, discovered this wasn’t Chambers' first run-in with the law.

A September shooting in Savannah with ties to the July 4th incident gave us another window into the violent and sometimes deadly gang lifestyle.

We're not naming the teen involved, not only because he's a minor, but also because of juvenile court's concern for his safety.

The teen admitted to violating numerous conditions of his probation, which he was on for a crime committed back in March. Police found out about those violations after interviewing the teen following the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaheim Morris in September.

Both of these teens - among many other "troubled" youths - attended Building Bridges Academy in Savannah. Many students at Building Bridges are what’s known as “designated felons” and for them, it’s the last chance for high school.

Does this alternative education turn them around or turn into more trouble? WTOC goes inside the school for a look at the programs and support educators at the school are providing to try to curb violence in the community.

Amanda LaBrot’s investigation will air Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.