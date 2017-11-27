Richmond Hill officials host open house for proposed annexation

Residents in Richmond Hill got their chance Monday to ask city officials and representatives from Raydient Places Properties about the company's recent application to buy more than 5,000 acres of unincorporated land in Bryan County.

One of the concerns residents face is the overall increase in people in the area.

"You know, when you have a lot of new growth in which we've had, traffic problems here, of course, compared to Atlanta or other larger cities, it's not that bad," said Mayor Harold Fowler, Richmond Hill.

Under the current plan, Richmond Hill would increase from nearly 15 square miles to more than 22. Right now, Raydient Places and Properties owns the land. They plan to do mixed-use residential and commercial development.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.