BCSO looking for Polo Ralph Lauren thief

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify an individual they say stole $150 worth of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren in Bluffton.

It happened on Nov. 24 at 7:18 p.m. Investigators say the individual concealed the items in a shopping bag. He is described as 5'9 and 160 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt/jacket.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact L/Cpl. J. Zeman at 843.255.3308 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.