Good News: Small Business Savannah

Several national shopping events have helped kick off the holiday season. One in Savannah this past weekend helped local businesses benefit from the holiday shopping frenzy.

If Monday was for going online, Saturday was for going out on the town and supporting local businesses.

"It's great to do it this weekend after Thanksgiving kicked in with Black Friday, no today is to keep your money in town here supporting local businesses," said Regan Drake, President, Small Business Chamber of Savannah.

Savannah's second Small Business Saturday brought holiday cheer and shopping momentum to locally-owned stores, encouraging local customers to shop and buy from businesses that are also their neighbors.

"This is a team effort for all of us. We all need a little help and if we can be that little bit of help to support somebody, they can come in here and show off their brand and it helps them out a little bit," said Michael Scott, Tap Room Manager, Coastal Empire Beer.

Dozens of businesses in all of Savannah's communities took part in the Shop Small celebration, and at 11 different hubs, vendors were gathered together to make the experience easier for shopper and seller.

"We're a small business and we've been trying to support small business through this event," Scott said.

"You can get a lot of unique, different items where you're buying gifts or just looking for different services," Drake said.

Many local businesses might even get enough of a boost from Saturday, and the entire holiday season, to outgrow the event's title.

"We have a great sense of community here within business owners, and the more you can do to help each other grow, the bigger everybody's business can become so they don't stay small forever," Drake said.

Small Business Saturday is a national initiative. The Shop Small Savannah event was sponsored by the city of Savannah and the Small Business Chamber of Savannah.

