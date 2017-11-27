Savannah Fire fee hot topic at District 4 Town Hall meeting

Monday night's District 4 Town Hall meeting brought with it some heated debates.

The meeting was a chance for residents to get an update on community issues and voice their opinions on the city's proposed fire fee. Some questioned the city's ability to continue with large development projects in the area while calling on property owners to fund something they believe is already being paid for.

"I think the fire fee, personally, I understand why they're looking at that, like said to cut spending rather than just cut services," said Pam Miller, President of Kensington Park Community Association.

The proposed fire fee will be no more than $370 a year for a single-family home, regardless of the home's value or income of the owner.

For more information on the proposed fire fee, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.