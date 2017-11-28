Cause of early morning house fire in Thunderbolt under investigation

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Gilbert Street in Thunderbolt early Tuesday morning.

A Thunderbolt police officer responded to the home just after 3 a.m. after a burglar alarm went off. Upon arrival, the officer saw smoke and called firefighters.

Thunderbolt Fire and Police and Chatham County Fire all responded.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire is now out. Crews remain at the scene to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

