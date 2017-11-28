Alderman Van Johnson holding first virtual town hall via Facebook Live

Savannah Alderman Van Johnson will host a District One Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday in which all residents will be able to attend. That's because it will be held via Facebook Live.

Alderman Johnson says hosting this town hall via Facebook will allow residents to communicate at a time and place more convenient for those who work, have transportation challenges or other obligations.

With the recent developing issues such as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department demerger, a proposed fire fee, and numerous city layoffs, many residents may still have questions.

Johnson says this is an opportunity for him to respond directly to all residents.

In meeting with Johnson Monday morning, WTOC learned that city leaders will hold their annual budget retreat this week to determine the fiscal responsibility of the city.

"There have been a lot of my constituents asking a lot of questions, and I want to make sure to give them the answers as I have them. We have the budget retreat this week, so a lot of things are still up in the air. I think this is good, another good opportunity to converse with my constituents and I look forward to that opportunity," said Alderman Johnson.

The virtual town hall will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 via Facebook Live. You can find it on Alderman Van Johnson's page by clicking here.

