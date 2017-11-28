Giving Tuesday: Join the global movement

We survived Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday and now Cyber Monday. After giving thanks for all we have, and what we’ve acquired since it’s time to focus on those who need a little extra help this holiday season.

Consider This: Day of Giving

'Tis the season for kindness and giving.

"Giving Tuesday" (or #GivingTuesday on social) is Nov. 28. It is global giving movement dedicated to giving back.

Many local and national nonprofit organizations hope citizens will pause from the holiday rush and give of their time and generosity to help others.

Many people give to charities around the holidays. In fact, up to 40-percent of donations by individuals are made in the final weeks of the year.

All citizens, charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world are asked to come together on Tuesday for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity. This includes donating to your favorite charity or volunteering.

