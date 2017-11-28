BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center in Savannah Tuesday offering free screenings

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk stores in Savannah this week to offer free mammogram screenings.

Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last year and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-2662 to schedule an appointment.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Belk in the Oglethorpe Mall. After receiving a mammogram, women can also receive complimentary bra fittings.

For additional information, call 855-655-2662 or go to www.belk.com/pink.

