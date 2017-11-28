Holiday events happening this week/weekend around the area

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps has fulfilled a special mission to ensure that needy children have presents for Christmas by holding Toys for Tots drives.

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps has fulfilled a special mission to ensure that needy children have presents for Christmas by holding Toys for Tots drives.

The holiday season is in full swing around the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry.

Several holiday events will be taking place this week and weekend around the area. The following is a schedule of events, along with details.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28:

-Botanical Gardens Holiday Lights Party

The Friends of the Coastal Gardens will host their first Holiday Lights Party on Tuesday Nov. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens on Canebrake Road in Savannah. This special evening offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a private viewing of the more than 100,000 holiday lights in the Garden. In the Andrews Education and Visitors Center, the festive holiday evening will include food stations and an open bar catered by Sandy Hollander of 45 Bistro.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29:

-Toys for Tots Toy Drive – Winning Orthodontic Smiles, Bluffton, SC. MORE INFO

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30:

St. Vincent’s Holiday Shopping Extravaganza

Put on by St. Vincent’s Academy and proceeds go towards SVA aid and scholarships. It’s a great way to shop small if you missed small business Saturday. This 8th Annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6-9 p.m. in Walsh Hall on the corner of Harris and Lincoln Streets. It will feature over 40 local boutiques and vendors. $15/admission supports scholarship and student aid. Enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and beverages. MORE INFO; FACEBOOK LINK.

Downtown Design District Holiday Walk

This annual Holiday Walk offers the chance to mix and mingle with neighbors, friends, and shop owners over tasty refreshments and festive surroundings. Get a jumpstart on your gift buying in the Design District's fabulous mix of locally owned and operated boutiques - featuring distinctive fashion, home decor, antiques, local artwork, specialty gifts, home accents, and much more. This seasonal event will take place Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. MORE INFO.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1:

-Tybee Christmas Tree Lighting

Lights on for Tybee Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 when Mayor Buelterman lights Tybee’s Christmas tree downtown at the Tybrisa/Strand Roundabout. Following the tree lighting ceremony, there will be singing led by the Tybee Arts Performing Society, an awards presentation by Tybee Beautification Association for the best decorated businesses, and dance performances by students with The Studio. Plus, a variety of businesses will have extended store hours and complimentary refreshments. This hometown celebration will conclude with Santa and Mrs. Claus making a grand entrance.

-Christmas on the River (Savannah)

Enjoy music, food and holiday cheer throughout the weekend at Rousakis Plaza on River Street. There will also be a Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. Overall Festival Hours are as follows: Friday, Dec. 1: 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. MORE INFO.

-21st Annual Hinesville Illuminated Christmas Parade Hosted by WTOC’s Dawn Baker

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in downtown Hinesville and will feature beautifully decorated floats and festive fun the entire family can enjoy. For more information, call 912-368-4445 or click here. Also, FACEBOOK LINK.

-City of Richmond Hill’s 16th Annual Chili Cook-off and Christmas Tree Decorating Contest

Events will take place Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in J.F. Gregory Park.

-Outdoor Holiday Movie

Bryan County will host an outdoor movie night from 6-9 p.m. at Henderson Park featuring “Frozen” and will do the same on Dec. 8 at Hendrix Park. Both events will include a visit from Santa from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2:

-Enmarket Bridge Run

Thousands of participants will run and walk the 5K, 10K and Double Pump (a combined 5K and 10K) over Savannah’s Talmadge Memorial Bridge this weekend. The Health & Wellness Expo at the Civic Center Friday, Dec. 1 to gear up for race day. Then on Saturday, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and then there will be medals for all races, live music, free beer and Brunswick stew as part of the Michelob ULTRA Post-Race Party presented by HostSouth. For those who like to dress up, there will be a Costume Contest. MORE INFO; FB LINK.

-Savannah Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker”

The one and only Savannah Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker takes center stage this holiday season at the beautiful Lucas Theatre. Join Savannah Ballet Theatre's world-renowned dancers, along with local talent, and surprise celebrity cameos, for a one of a kind performance that is perfect for all ages. Two performances will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, one at 2 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. FB LINK

-Savannah Christmas Parade

Enjoy a Lighted Christmas Parade and the official arrival of St. Nick on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. on River Street. MORE INFO.

-Tybee Island Christmas Parade

Line the streets and share your holiday joy as festive, spirited participants lead Santa from the 14th Street beachfront parking lot to the Tybee Gym. Following the parade, kids can spend time with our North Pole visitor and enjoy the games and activities provided by the YMCA of Coastal GA - Tybee Island Branch. MORE INFO.

-Richmond Hill Christmas Parade

Richmond Hill’s 22nd Annual Christmas Parade starts Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. It will begin on Maple Street and continue on Cherry Street, then down Ford Avenue to Richard Davis Drive past City Hall, finishing in J.F. Gregory Park.

-Holiday Craft Fair

The Richmond Hill High School Marching Band will hold its Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, featuring live entertainment and gifts, with coffee and donuts available starting at 8 a.m.

-Toys for the Boys

A Motorcycle Run for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 in Swainsboro. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and ride leaves at 11:30-11:45 heading out to the homestead. Also register and leave from Statesboro Yamaha and the Burke Co. Sheriff's Office and A & A Minit mart near Plant Vogtle. To be guaranteed a t-shirt, you must pre-register. call 478-494-7992 for more info. FB LINK.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3:

-9th annual Tybee Lighted Boat Parade

Join in on Sunday, Dec. 3 at The Original Crab Shack. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a Hot Dog and Chili Bar. The Hot Dog & Chili Bar is free for everyone with a Second Harvest canned food donation. Boats will depart Crab Shack docks at approximately 6 p.m. and return around 7 p.m. Awards will be given out after the parade for Best Decorated, Most Lights, Most Enthusiastic Elves (Crew), and Longest Voyage. If you would like decorate your boat and participate, please email stephanie@thecrabshack.com to let them know you will be participating. Participants will receive 5 days of free dockage the week of the event, plus a $25 Crab Shack gift card. MORE INFO.

OTHER DECEMBER HOLIDAY EVENTS:

-Now until Dec. 26: Christmas Tradition Musical/Savannah Theater - MORE INFO

-Dec. 7: Wine and Fries/Ronald McDonald House - MORE INFO

-Dec. 8-9: Holiday Pops/Savannah Philharmonic and Chorus - 7:30 p.m. and a Saturday Matinee at 3 p.m. MORE INFO/TICKETS

-Dec. 9-Jan. 1: Skate Fest at the Savannah Civic Center. MORE INFO

-Now until Dec. 1: Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island Festival of Trees is hosting their annual Festival of Trees event that will showcase beautiful holiday trees that will be on display in the resort until Dec. 1.

-Pembroke’s 34th Annual Christmas Parade

Event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, immediately followed by the Christmas tree lighting. Vendors will be open beginning at 2 p.m.

-Breakfast with Santa

The Richmond Hill Fire Department will host “Breakfast with Santa” at the Ford Avenue station and nearby senior center on Dec. 9. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. and includes pictures with Santa, crafts and a bouncy house. Bryan County Emergency Services will host a similar event from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 16 at Station No. 7, located on Highway 204 in Ellabell.

-Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade

The cities of Pembroke and Richmond Hill are both once again participating in the Georgia Municipal Association’s Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade, which collects gifts for Georgia hospital patients with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs. Items can be dropped off at either city hall through Dec. 5.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.