Woman wanted on charges of theft, terroristic threats turns herself in

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says a woman wanted on charges of theft by taking and terroristic acts and threats, turned herself in at Police Headquarters Monday night, Nov. 27.

Police charged 32-year-old Andrea Janhrette in connection to an incident that happened around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 outside the Family Dollar store on Skidaway Road.

Officials say Janhrette attacked an acquaintance with her keys and pulled out a gun, threatening the victim. She also made additional threats toward the victim on social media.

