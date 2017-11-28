Metro seeks to identify suspects in burglary investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify two male suspects in a burglary that took place on North Lancaster Road on Nov. 21.

Police say surveillance footage captured the two men enter an unoccupied residence around 10:30 a.m. They were seen going through various drawers and cabinets in the home before they left.

Both suspects are described as black males in their 20s. One suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a white bucket hat. The other suspect wore all dark clothing and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or this incident is asked to contact police. A line is open directly to detectives at 912.525.2355. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

