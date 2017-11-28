BCSO continues search for missing, endangered St. Helena man

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office continues its search for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered by his family on Nov. 26.

Investigators say Michael Hatfield was last seen at his St. Helena Island home on Creek House Lane on Sunday, Nov. 26. Family and friends are concerned for Hatfield's well-being, as he is reported to have medical conditions and is believed to have left his home on foot.

Anyone with information on Hatfield's whereabouts is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843.255.3427 or Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911.

