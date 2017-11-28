BCSO looking for missing, endangered St. Helena man

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered by his family, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Michael Hatfield was last seen at his Creek House Lane, St. Helena Island home on Sunday, Nov. 26. Family and friends are concerned for Mr. Hatfield's wellbeing, as he is reported to have medical conditions and believed to have left his home on foot.

Anyone with information on Mr. Hatfield's whereabouts is urged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843.255.3427 or Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911.

