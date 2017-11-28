Good News: Day of Giving

The past few days have been about 'buying,' but Tuesday, the focus shifted to giving, as the International Day of Giving helps organizations right here at home.

"Following after Cyber Monday and Black Friday, it's a great day for the community to look around and find the nonprofits and organizations they can support and start giving back as part of the holiday season," said Cynthia Barnes, Goodwill, Vice President of Community Engagement.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity fueled by the power of social media. Nonprofits all around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry benefit from people turning their interests away from buying items and toward donating support.

"You've got Black Friday and the other events, so if you don't have a gift or know what to give, you can always donate to the Humane Society, which goes straight to the animals,"

"Today is an opportunity to give to the charities that work every day, 365 days a year to support families and children.

Greenbriar Children's Center was one of the nonprofits hoping to receive support to continue helping those most vulnerable.

"We have children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect, runaways, and homeless children, and we also serve families in our family preservation program and operate two childcare centers in the community.

At Goodwill, they will take donations of gently-used clothes and household items and sell them using the profits to help people get back on their feet.

"Because of that community support, we are able to provide training and job skill development for thousands of individuals in our job connection center and help people overcome the barriers to employment they are experiencing,"

Organizations all across town and all around the world saw the strength of giving on a Giving Tuesday that will carry some throughout the year.

"The funds that we receive today are going to be great use to serve some of the most neglected, most traumatized, some of our most at-risk children,"

"Our assurance to the community is the contributions they make will go directly to support people in programs with things like bus cards and things they need to help get employed,"

More than 1.6 million gifts totaling $177 million has been given international to this point on this Giving Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.