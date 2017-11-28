The 21st Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville

The 21st Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade is this Friday, Dec. 1 in Downtown Hinesville.

This parade has been held in downtown Hinesville for the past 20 years and showcases businesses, groups and organizations from across the area. The event has attracted over 15,000 spectators in past years, and organizers are expected that many, if not more, at this year's event.

The entire parade will be live streamed on WTOC.com and in the WTOC News App. It begins in downtown Hinesville at 6:30 p.m., and WTOC’s own Dawn Baker will once again be the emcee for the event.

