Three Tigers Earn All-Conference Honors

NORFOLK, Va.- Three members of the Savannah State football team were honored for their play during the 2017 season by being named to the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team.

Earning all-conference honors from SSU were defensive linemen Stefen Banks and Brandon Carswell as well as return specialist JaMichael Baldwin.

Banks, a junior from Columbus, Ohio made the first team defense while Carswell, a junior from Mount Vernon, Georgia and Baldwin, a freshman from Conyers, Georgia, both made the third team defense.

Banks finished the season with 71 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and seven quarterback hurries. He led the MEAC in sacks and was second in tackles for losses.

Carswell had 34 tackles, nine tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry.

Baldwin returned 30 kickoffs for 664 yards and a touchdown and averaged 22.1 yards per return. He also returned 15 punts for 202 yards and averaged 13.5 yards per return. He was second in the MEAC in kickoff returns.

(From Savannah State Athletic Department)